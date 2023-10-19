Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff October 19, 2023    Print

University of Wisconsin to close 2 more branch campuses due to declining enrollment
WCCO

Two more Universities of Wisconsin two-year branch campuses will close by next year and more shutdowns might be on the way as students continue to opt for four-year colleges and online classes, Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman announced this week.

Commentary: Belonging: What is it?
Monroe News

Research shows that the No. 1 reason why students stay at any educational institution is because someone there knows them and cares about them – that is the No. 1 retention tool, writes Kojo Quartey, president of Monroe County Community College in Michigan.

The former president of CCRI has a big new job
Boston Globe (subscription required)

Megan Hughes, who stepped down from her post as president at Community College of Rhode Island in August after seven years, will be Bank of America’s head of workforce development, arts and heritage.

SHARE SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.