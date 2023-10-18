Headlines

By Daily Staff October 18, 2023

New initiative provides free community college tuition to 3,000 nursing students
For the first time ever, 100% of community college nursing students in Massachusetts will have free tuition, state Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler announced this week at Holyoke Community College.

College, university partnership paves new path for students pursuing higher ed
The pilot project between Lehigh Carbon Community College, Northampton Community College, Kutztown University and East Stroudsburg University is looking to create additional opportunities for students seeking an associate degree and, ultimately, a bachelor’s degree.

Wallace Community College holds simulation clinic for first-grade students
Elementary students from across the Wiregrass recently had the opportunity to learn all about healthcare courtesy of a health sciences simulation clinic hosted by Wallace Community College.

