MassLive.com
For the first time ever, 100% of community college nursing students in Massachusetts will have free tuition, state Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler announced this week at Holyoke Community College.
WFMZ
The pilot project between Lehigh Carbon Community College, Northampton Community College, Kutztown University and East Stroudsburg University is looking to create additional opportunities for students seeking an associate degree and, ultimately, a bachelor’s degree.
Dothan Eagle
Elementary students from across the Wiregrass recently had the opportunity to learn all about healthcare courtesy of a health sciences simulation clinic hosted by Wallace Community College.