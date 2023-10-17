Kara Finch, dean of public services at Stanly Community College in North Carolina, says focusing on mental health is crucial for campuses across the state. So far, she has helped train 115 faculty and staff members at SCC about mental health, and about 20 students are scheduled to be trained in November.
The issue, which involves the ability of colleges and school districts to collaborate on a graduation standard, puts the state’s expansion of adult high school diploma options in jeopardy. It also demonstrates how difficult it is for a state that was the last in the nation to fund adult education to actually help more adults get diplomas.
Russell Lowery-Hart, who was recently hired as chancellor of Austin Community College, is inspired by Bell Hooks’ philosophy on the transformative power of love in organizations and communities. In his first three weeks leading ACC, he has carried the American writer’s theory with him.
A four-year college degree was too expensive as an international student from South Korea. Instead, Taehwan Kim attended Normandale Community College (Minnesota), which he writes was “nothing short of transformative.”
I was introduced to community colleges when I left my hometown, Kollam, in southern India, to attend graduate school as a foreign student in California. The idea of open access, that anyone, even older adults, could attend college was astonishing to me.
A new center for advanced manufacturing center and applied technology is in the works in Granville County, North Carolina.