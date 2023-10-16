Headlines

By Daily Staff October 16, 2023    Print

California will give some Mexican residents near the border in-state community college tuition
Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday to make low-income Mexican residents living near the border eligible for in-state tuition rates at certain community colleges.

Workforce challenges being addressed by industry-community college partnership
Yellowhammer News

Experts say there’s a great deal of opportunity to get Alabama up to the national average. Partnerships between industry and the two-year college system was one of those preeminent opportunities.

Putting CHIPS on education’s table
Politico Weekly Education

A huge amount of work lies ahead for the country’s education system roughly one year after the CHIPS and Science Act became law. Elementary and high school STEM and technical education programs, in addition to community colleges and topflight research institutions, all have their hands full.

Central Oregon Community College sees enrollment increase for first time in 10 years
Oregon Public Broadcasting

This fall, Central Oregon Community College in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville saw a 21% increase in enrollment. That’s the first time enrollment has increased there in nearly a decade.

Local community colleges aim to create workforce-ready employees
Faribualt Daily News

While local businesses in Minnesota are continuing to deal with an extremely challenging labor market, they’ve managed to make some inroads by converting local youth into reliable workers through partnerships with community colleges, like South Central and Riverland.

