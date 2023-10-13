Headlines

By Daily Staff October 13, 2023    Print

Lincoln Land Community College to be part of paid technical training program
The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology is launching a program to build tech talent. According to the agency, it will help “meet the growing demand for skilled professionals and diversify the agency’s workforce.”

Rising share of Chicago Public Schools graduates are pursuing college, study finds
A rising share of Chicago Public Schools students enrolled in college in recent years, and far more are earning degrees or certificates at two-year colleges.

From K-12 to K-14? Council hears recommendations to boost Michigan’s population
Among the recommendations: extending the current scope of public education from being K-12 to being K-14, by providing two tuition-free years at a community college or a public university and “fully funding” the state’s education system.

Washington colleges help transfer students chart a path to four-year degrees
The Path to UW program is one of the newest examples of targeted efforts to support community college students who want to transfer to a university and complete a bachelor’s degree.

Daily Staff
