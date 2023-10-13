The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology is launching a program to build tech talent. According to the agency, it will help “meet the growing demand for skilled professionals and diversify the agency’s workforce.”
A rising share of Chicago Public Schools students enrolled in college in recent years, and far more are earning degrees or certificates at two-year colleges.
Among the recommendations: extending the current scope of public education from being K-12 to being K-14, by providing two tuition-free years at a community college or a public university and “fully funding” the state’s education system.
The Path to UW program is one of the newest examples of targeted efforts to support community college students who want to transfer to a university and complete a bachelor’s degree.