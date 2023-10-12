The transfer pathway will start as a pilot program at UCLA, with students getting priority admission if they complete an associate degree for transfer in select majors beginning in the 2026-27 academic year.
Like other colleges in its area, the New York college is facing declines in student enrollments, but it’s taking a different approach to rightsizing a campus for fewer students.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the Maryland college Wednesday to promote job opportunities in the trucking industry and to bring a $173,640 USDOT check for the college to help enroll students interested in the field.
By taking a universal approach to career pathways, and providing career-connected learning to all K-12 students, we could also put young people in a more informed position when choosing their postsecondary options.
It used to be you had to go to the Met if you wanted to see the works of someone like Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. But those with an eye for fine art can gasp in surprise at the sight of four famous works by Toulouse-Lautrec over at Hudson County Community College in New Jersey.