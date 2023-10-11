Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff October 11, 2023    Print

A career tool? A dishonor? College students And educators consider the place of AI in learning
LAist

LAist asked community college students, faculty and staff about their experiences with generative AI.

Community colleges getting funding for semiconductor training amid microchip boom
Spectrum News 1

Intel has invested in a $20 billion new plant in Licking County, Ohio, creating 3,000 jobs. The company has also invested $100 million in helping train a pipeline of new talent. Lorain County Community College received a grant from Intel to train students for the field.

Commentary: Alabama Community College System marks 60 years
Alabama Political Reporter

Nearly 100,000 jobs in Alabama are generated or supported by Alabama’s Community Colleges, their students and alumni. This accounts for one of every 27 jobs in the state.

California community colleges can now celebrate Lunar New Year as state holiday
Asian Weekly

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 264 this week, a bill introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) that gives community colleges the flexibility to observe Lunar New Year.

SHARE SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.