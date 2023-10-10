Headlines

By Daily Staff October 10, 2023    Print

Fentanyl killed their kids at college. Now Colorado schools are changing.
Colorado Sun

Several universities and community colleges have agreed to a list of requests, including joining a real-time overdose map and naloxone training for students.

Couch surfing, living in cars. Housing insecurity derails foster kids’ college dreams.
Los Angeles Times

California has made significant moves to offer housing assistance to students with foster care experience, yet a comprehensive solution that identifies these students early and offers housing well-suited to their needs remains elusive.

Governor takes lessons from Rogue Community College
KDRV

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek took her One Oregon Listening Tour to Rogue Community College last Friday, where she experienced demonstrations and a tour of the college’s emergency medical services simulation lab, health professions center, nursing simulation lab and more.

Foxx wants to fight student loan debt scammers with Cardona
Politico Weekly Education

House Education and the Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx is urging the U.S. Education Department to work together on making sure student loan borrowers don’t get taken advantage of as repayment is underway.

