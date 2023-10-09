Instead of students applying to colleges, the Georgia Student Finance Commission will reach out to students to offer spots in some of the state’s colleges and technical schools.
Colorado’s community colleges have struggled to enroll older adults since the start of the pandemic, but several schools have been able to work against that trend by helping them with their busy lives.
As Iowa’s community colleges battle inflation and try to hold down costs for students, a recent report shows that tuition makes up an increasingly smaller share of the schools’ total revenue.
Cuyahoga Community College President Michael Baston says that approval of the 10-year, 2.1-mill levy will help the community college preserve its mission of improving access to higher education and job training — and still continue to offer the lowest tuition in the state.
The Wyoming Community College Commission has voted to keep tuition as it currently stand s for the state’s eight community colleges.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will host a series of grand opening events for new facilities across its campuses in coming weeks. These various projects come to fruition after regional voters passed a $40 million bond referendum in March 2021.