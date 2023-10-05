Headlines

Piedmont Community College offering Taylor Swift course in 2024
WRAL

A North Carolina college is out to prove that education will “never go out of style” with online course on Taylor Swift’s cultural impact.

Nursing schools are turning away thousands of applicants during a major nursing shortage. Here’s why.
CNN Business

Community colleges, where students can become registered nurses after earning associate degrees, are also turning away applicants for the same reasons.

Grassley bill would end taxing of Pell Grant funds on living expenses
Iowa Capital Dispatch

The Tax-Free Pell Grant Act would allow students to use Pell Grants for living expenses without being taxed for them. This frees them up to claim education tax credits, for which many Pell Grant recipients are also eligible.

North Carolina college gears up for $30M health and science building upgrade
WLOS

Thanks to the North Carolina General Assembly, Isothermal Community College will soon have a state-of-the-art health and science building worth about $30 million.

