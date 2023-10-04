California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that grants community college students who transfer to historically Black colleges and universities a one-time grant of up to $5,000.
Bay De Noc Community College officials say the expansion means twice as many Bay students are now eligible for the Michigan Reconnect Program, which offers free or reduced associate degrees or trade certificates to students in their 20s.
It’s becoming more challenging to keep curriculum up to date with agriculture technology, and it can be difficult to justify the purchase of new technology when it will be outdated in just a couple of years, says Terry Wilkerson, president of Rend Lake College (Illinois).
Meeting students’ human needs helps campuses fulfill their mission.