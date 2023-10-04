Headlines

New law grants up to $5,000 to community college students transferring to HBCUs
EdSource

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that grants community college students who transfer to historically Black colleges and universities a one-time grant of up to $5,000.

Michigan Reconnect lowers age to 21, increases eligibility
WLUC

Bay De Noc Community College officials say the expansion means twice as many Bay students are now eligible for the Michigan Reconnect Program, which offers free or reduced associate degrees or trade certificates to students in their 20s.

Community colleges pressured to keep up with ag tech
Brownfield Ag News

It’s becoming more challenging to keep curriculum up to date with agriculture technology, and it can be difficult to justify the purchase of new technology when it will be outdated in just a couple of years, says Terry Wilkerson, president of Rend Lake College (Illinois).

Commentary: Students are humans first
Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges

Meeting students’ human needs helps campuses fulfill their mission.

