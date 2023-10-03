Headlines

Uncovering hurdles in the college student transfer process
Education Writers Association

When moving from a two- to four-year college degree, underrepresented student groups are disproportionately affected due to systemic barriers. Here’s what reporters should be asking about the transfer process.

Most community colleges aren’t producing enough transfer students; How are Santa Barbara County’s colleges doing?
Noozhawk.com

Santa Barbara City College and Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria boast higher-than-average rates for transfer students, partly credited to their proximity to University of California and California State University schools and guaranteed admission programs for certain schools.

Guaranteed admission to CUNY community colleges to be granted to all NYC public school graduating seniors
Bronx News 12

An offer of guaranteed admission to City University of New York community colleges will be placed in the hands of each and every New York City public school senior who is on track to graduate by the end of the school year.

Macomb Community College, University of Detroit Mercy partner to address nursing shortage
Detroit Free Press

Macomb Community College and the University of Detroit Mercy are joining forces to bring a bachelor’s degree in nursing program to Macomb County to help address the nursing shortage.

Adaptive sports coming to Michigan college
CBS News Detroit

Meet Jordan Scheidecker, the new wheelchair basketball coach and disability services specialist at St. Clair County Community College, who himself has cerebral palsy.

