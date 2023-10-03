When moving from a two- to four-year college degree, underrepresented student groups are disproportionately affected due to systemic barriers. Here’s what reporters should be asking about the transfer process.
Santa Barbara City College and Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria boast higher-than-average rates for transfer students, partly credited to their proximity to University of California and California State University schools and guaranteed admission programs for certain schools.
An offer of guaranteed admission to City University of New York community colleges will be placed in the hands of each and every New York City public school senior who is on track to graduate by the end of the school year.
Macomb Community College and the University of Detroit Mercy are joining forces to bring a bachelor’s degree in nursing program to Macomb County to help address the nursing shortage.
Meet Jordan Scheidecker, the new wheelchair basketball coach and disability services specialist at St. Clair County Community College, who himself has cerebral palsy.