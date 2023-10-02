Headlines

What to expect as federal student loan payments resume
Turning on a federal student loan system that was plagued by problems even before Covid will be a major logistical and operational challenge for the U.S. Education Department.

Why Virginia’s community college enrollment increase is a big deal
At some colleges, the increase seems to be in the type of short-term workforce programs that the state has been pushing.

Broadening bachelor’s pathways for high school students in Ohio
Mason was 12 years old when he began taking college-level courses at Lorain County Community College, but in just five years he has earned an associate of arts degree and an associate of applied science degree in microelectronic manufacturing. In May, he is set to make history as LCCC’s first high school graduate from their Bachelor of Applied Science program in Microelectronic Manufacturing.

California Community Colleges partners with union to expand workforce training, instruction
The California Community Colleges and the United Domestic Workers have announced a partnership to support the training and ongoing education needs of the union’s members and their dependents that will lead to educational pathways with upward socio-economic mobility.

Co-ops partner with community colleges to boost voter registration drives
Electric cooperatives in Mississippi and North Carolina last month partnered with local community colleges for the first time to help boost voter registration efforts for the nonpartisan Co-ops Vote program.

