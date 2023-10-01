Gadsden State Community College announced its adult education services department is offering a free 12-week program for those wanting to work as pharmacy technicians.
CMCC has increased its early fall enrollment this year by 26% compared to last year, according to data on Maine’s Community Colleges website.
A parasitic mite that is killing bees across the nation has yet to make its way to Kaua’i Community College’s beehive, where one of the last disease-free bee colonies in the state exists.
Enrollment statistics at Heartland Community College have returned to pre-pandemic levels as programs have grown and student services have expanded. On top of that, the number of students from minority groups enrolled both last year and this year has been the highest ever.