iStock

By Daily Staff October 1, 2023    Print

Alabama college launches free pharmacy technician program
WBMA

Gadsden State Community College announced its adult education services department is offering a free 12-week program for those wanting to work as pharmacy technicians.

Record number of students flock to programs at Central Maine Community College
Portland Press Herald

CMCC has increased its early fall enrollment this year by 26% compared to last year, according to data on Maine’s Community Colleges website.

Kauaʻi Community College’s honeybees are among the last disease-free hives in Hawaii
Kauaʻi News

A parasitic mite that is killing bees across the nation has yet to make its way to Kaua’i Community College’s beehive, where one of the last disease-free bee colonies in the state exists.

Heartland Community College continues growth in minority, returning students
Pantagraph

Enrollment statistics at Heartland Community College have returned to pre-pandemic levels as programs have grown and student services have expanded. On top of that, the number of students from minority groups enrolled both last year and this year has been the highest ever.

