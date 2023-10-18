Funding roundup

U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Maryland’s Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) October 11 to highlight the impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that expands job opportunities in the trucking industry. During the event, PGCC was presented with a $173,640 grant as part of the DOT’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) grant program.

The federal grant program aims to expand the number of current and former military personnel, members of underserved communities and refugees receiving CMVOST training to reduce the severity and number of crashes on U.S. roads involving commercial motor vehicles.

The funding will support PGCC’s commercial driver’s license training program.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and former Rep. Patrick Murphy of Pennsylvania joined Buttigieg for a news conference to celebrate the DOT’s investments in the trucking industry’s future in Maryland and nationwide. They toured the college’s commercial driver’s license program and spoke with students.

“This is a great day for us because we believe in community colleges, we believe in veterans, and we believe in the importance of trucking for the country, our economic security and our future,” Buttigieg said. “We are so excited to recognize and celebrate the drivers who are such a critical part of America’s supply chain and economy.”

The Community College of Baltimore County also was presented with a CMVOST grant of $197,410.

* * *

The Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) also received a $249,984 grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce, through the Maryland Office of Tourism Development program. The funding will help CCBC equip high school and college students with the necessary skills for careers in hospitality and tourism.

The program aims to address the staffing needs of hospitality businesses by preparing individuals for both seasonal and permanent positions. Simultaneously, it provides young adults with a valuable entry point into the world of hospitality and tourism.

* * *

Three different teams of Montgomery College (MC) faculty and administrators have won grant awards from the National Science Foundation (NSF) totaling more than $3.2 million.

MC’s EmpowerED award will fund initiatives to strengthen ties between the MC biotechnology program and area and regional employers. There are six institutions collaborating on EmpowerED. They will develop a curriculum focused on industry needs, provide professional development for faculty, and fully prepare students to enter the workforce. The collaborative is led by Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

The college’s Democratizing Research and Experiential Education for Microelectronics (DREEM) award is a collaboration with the University of Maryland, College Park (UMD) and College of Southern Maryland. The DREEM project will engage second-year electrical engineering students at MC in focused workshops to enhance practical design skills, as well as a semester-long research project at UMD to develop laboratory skills.

And the Achieving Upward Socio-Economic Mobility (AUSEM) project will support 90 students in computer science, cybersecurity, engineering and networking and wireless technologies. The project will provide scholarships for each student up to $12,000 per year, plus stipends for internships, and cover registrations for the COMPTIA+ certification. Students may qualify for up to two years of funding. This six-year, cohort-based project includes structured mentoring and coaching, as well as peer support and preparation for transfer to four-year institutions.

Each project begins this month and will expand opportunities for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in STEM fields.

Alabama

Wallace State Community College recently unveiled a new purchase for its diesel technology program: a Kenworth T680E Class 8 heavy-duty electric vehicle. It’s the first vehicle of its kind sold in the state of Alabama and will enhance the college’s electric vehicle curriculum.

A three-year, $1.3 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission provided funds for the purchase.

During the unveiling event, Wallace State also accepted a $44,000 donation from the Cullman Electric Cooperative. The funding from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Community Care Fund will help to cover the costs of installing two electric vehicle charging stations on the campus.

Wallace State offers electric vehicle-related training in three areas. Along with diesel technology, students in advanced automotive technology and a new electrical technology program under the umbrella of the mechatronics, electronics and robotics technology are offered electric vehicle-related curriculum.

Wallace State Community College students inspect the new a Kenworth T680E purchased for the diesel technology program. (Photo: Wallace State)

California

With $200,000 in new grants from the San Diego Foundation, San Diego City College will work to improve retention and graduation of Black students studying nursing and cybersecurity.

“Through these grants, we are addressing local employer demand in these fields while supporting more Black and African American students as they pursue in-demand careers that provide family-sustaining wages,” said Pamela Gray Payton, vice president and chief impact and partnerships officer at the San Diego Foundation.

The college will use the grants to connect students with culturally appropriate wraparound services, provide emergency and transportation financial aid and provide career development support.

Florida

Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC’s) Plant City Campus has received a $1.35 million grant from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) that it will use for several upgrades, including migrating its business intelligence software to a cloud-based environment and expanding access to artificial intelligence software to more students.

HCC also will provide professional development workshops to support its faculty and enhance opportunities for student and community outreach.

Michigan

A Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) collaboration to prepare West Michigan’s littlest learners for academic success has received a $404,170 grant from Kent County’s Ready by Five Early Childhood millage.

The First Steps Kent Commission, which administers the millage funds, awarded the grant to the GRCC Play and Learn Program. It is an extension of GRCC’s education program and shares strategies with parents and caregivers to support them in preparing their child to be ready to succeed in school.

This is the third consecutive grant that the GRCC Play and Learn program has received from the early childhood millage, which Kent County voters approved in 2018.

North Carolina

Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) will use a $500,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation board of directors to cover construction-related costs for a driving pad at a planned Regional Supply Chain Transport Complex.

The 600-by-900-foot driving pad, which will include a shifting track and a skid area, will allow multiple tractor-trailers to operate at once, expanding the training capabilities of FTCC and two strategic partners in the project, Bladen Community College and Robeson Community College.

The new $13.5 million complex also will include a 5,000-square-foot classroom building and a two-bay diesel maintenance garage. Besides commercial driver’s license training, the complex is expected to house a new fleet maintenance technician program. The project is anticipated to be completed in June 2024.

A new driving pad at FTCC will allow for training with eight trucks at one time, accommodating up to 24 students. (Photo: FTCC)

Texas

The Taekwondo Varsity League and Martial Arts USA raised $1,000 for a new Lone Star College-Tomball scholarship during a recent team demonstration and fundraiser.

The Texas Taekwondo Scholarship, which will be distributed through LSC Foundation, will help pay educational costs for taekwondo athletes attending LSC-Tomball.

The fundraiser showcased more than 300 athletes’ training to over 200 spectators, consisting of families, friends and community supporters. The Sun Moon University Taekwondo Demonstration team from South Korea also performed an exhibition.

“Taekwondo Varsity League and Martial Arts USA hosted this event to encourage athletes to attend college close to home in pursuit of their taekwondo career,” said Vincent Nguyen, LSC-Online executive director of student success and Taekwondo Varsity League president. “Ultimately, we want to spread the love of taekwondo by providing educational opportunities to teach our students to be successful and resilient.”