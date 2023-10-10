DataPoints: Multiple goals

Community college students often have multiple goals. In fact, more than half (55%) of recent two-year college students had at least two goals, and one-third (33%) had three or more goals, according to recent findings by the Strada Education Foundation.

Strada polled students who attended a community college within the past 10 years and are not currently enrolled about which education pathways they intended to complete upon enrollment. Respondents could select more than one type of degree, credential or other attainment goal. About two-thirds (65%) said their goal during enrollment was to complete a credential, such as an associate degree or certificate, or to transfer their courses to another institution. The other one-third indicated they were seeking courses for skill, professional or personal development, according to a Strada report on the results.

But a closer look shows how overlapping the goals can be. For example, the report notes that among the 65% who reported a transfer or degree goal, more than half (55%) sought to develop skills for their career, nearly one-third (31%) combined attainment with personal interest, and about one-quarter (26%) sought professional development. About 22% reported concurrent interest in a certificate.