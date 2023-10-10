Analysis of final rule on gainful employment

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has completed an analysis of the U.S. Education Department’s recently published final rule on gainful employment (GE).

The rule affects certificate program eligibility and establishes a new federal framework for the display of each Title IV-eligible program’s “financial value.” Colleges will have to make a substantial administrative effort to stay in compliance with this regulation.

AACC will host a free webinar on October 13 to review the GE rule as well as the U.S. Department of Labor’s pending overtime rule, which if implemented as proposed could profoundly affect community colleges. The webinar will also cover proposed web-accessibility regulations as well as an overview of the association’s federal legislative agenda.

