Reporter’s notebook

ED announces HSI grant recipients

Service National Guard members

ED announces HSI grant recipients

The U.S. Education Department on Thursday announced it will award $37 million through 64 grants to colleges and institutions – including more than two dozen community colleges, mainly in California – that serve a significant number of Hispanic students.

In addition, two California community colleges — Moreno Valley College and the Pasadena Area Community College District — are among 15 Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) that will share a total of $3.8 million to increase enrollment of underrepresented students in science and engineering, particularly women of color.

The grants through the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions and Minority Science and Engineering Improvement programs come during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announces new grants to Hispanic-serving institutions. (Screenshot from streamed event)

The investment is a “vote of confidence in HSIs,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in an online press briefing on Thursday, noting that the colleges educate 60% of Latino undergraduate students.

“These funds will help drive Latino student success in higher education by helping HSIs build up their capacity to support these students,” he said.

Latino students represent one in five college students in the U.S., and they will be part of the country’s future, Cardona added.

“At a time when diversity in higher education is under attack, the investments we’re making now and the message we’re sending now is never better,” he said.

The community colleges receiving the grants are:

Berkeley City College (California)

Cabrillo College (California)

College of the Mainland (Texas)

LaGuardia Community College (New York)

El Camino College (California)

Galveston College (Texas)

Glendale Community College (California)

Long Beach City College (California)

Los Angeles Harbor College (California)

Los Angeles Mission (California)

Middlesex College (New Jersey)

Morgan Community College (Colorado)

North Central Texas College

Northeast Texas Community College

Palo Verde College (California)

Pasadena City College (California)

Pima Community College (Arizona)

Rio Hondo College (California)

San Jose City College (California)

Santa Barbara City College (California)

Santiago Canyon College (California)

Texas State Technical College

Westchester Community College (New York)

William Rainey Harper College (Illinois)

Yakima Valley College (Washington)

Service National Guard members

In Ohio, the Cuyahoga County Department of Health and Human Services has launched of a new program that will pair scholarship benefits with success coaching to improve educational success and career transitions for Ohio National Guard members.

The Coach to Complete program will focus on Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, but services will be open to Guardsman from northeast Ohio. Up to 510 participants will receive up to four years of one-on-one success coaching to help them access and complete a certificate or degree. The pilot program was created in collaboration with InsideTrack, a nonprofit focused on improving student enrollment, persistence, completion and career readiness.

A majority of Army and Air National Guard members (59%) have at least a high school diploma and some college experience, according to a release that cites data compiled by the U.S. Department of Defense However, just 29% have completed an associate degree or higher. In Ohio, 24% of Army and Air National Guard members have an associate degree or higher, the release says.