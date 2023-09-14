Newsmakers

Appointments

Joseph “Joe” Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College (LCCC) in Wyoming, has been appointed to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. WICHE’s 48 commissioners are appointed by the governors of the 15 Western states and the U.S. Pacific Territories and Freely Associated States. The commission guides WICHE’s direction and assures the Western Regional Education Compact is carried out for the benefit of the West.

“A big part of community colleges and higher education as a whole is remaining student-centered and acting in their best interests,” said Schaffer, who is the immediate past board chair of the American Association of Community Colleges. “I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to extend my efforts to advocate on behalf of students across the West through this role with WICHE.”

Patricia Sims, president of Drake State Community and Technical College in Georgia, has been selected to join the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Regional Energy Resource Council (RERC). The council, which includes representatives from sectors such as academia, regional government, TVA customers and advocacy groups, advises TVA on energy resource management strategies that align with diverse objectives and values. Sims, who is also a board member of the American Association of Community Colleges, will serve a two-year term from August 1 through July 31, 2025.

“As we look toward a more sustainable future, I am honored to contribute to the RERC’s mission in guiding TVA’s energy resource management,” Sims said in a release. “Collaboration and informed decision-making are key to ensuring the well-being and vitality of the Tennessee Valley region.”

Bethany Kennedy has been named dean of academic support services at Oakland Community College in Michigan. She comes from Washtenaw Community College where she was most recently director of the college’s Bailey Library.

Jean Leandre will serve as Orange County Community College‘s vice president for workforce, strategy and innovation, a new position at the New York college. Most recently, Leandre was the founding dean of career and professional development at Rockland Community College in New York.

Carl B. Smalls is now vice president of finance and administration at Danville Community College in Virginia. Previously, he was an associate professor of business administration and coordinator of inclusion for impact at Guilford Technical Community College for nearly a decade. Prior to that, Small was a sports consultant.

Kudos

Steve Eckert, director of facilities management at Arizona Western College, was recently honored by the U.S. Department of Energy as one of nine engineers and facilities leaders featured on the department’s national Directory of Experts. Eckert’s areas of expertise include technical best practices like chilled water system optimization, cooling tower upgrades, solar power purchase agreements, thermal energy storage and more, according to the college.

Pamela Marcenaro, assistant vice president of enrollment management at County College of Morris (CCM) in New Jersey, has been named by ROI-NJ to its “Influencers: People of Color” list.

“I’m also incredibly proud of the work CCM has undertaken to ensure the success of diverse populations, including becoming part of the Achieving the Dream network,” said Marcenaro, who oversaw the successful launch during the pandemic of Dover College Promise, which provides qualified middle and high school students with the opportunity to secure a college path.