Newsmakers

New president

Bennie Lambert is now president of Lone Star College(LSC)-North Harris in Texas. He previously served in the Houston college system as vice president for student success at LSC-CyFair. He began his LSC career in 1991, where he developed a strong background in admissions, advising and enrollment management and served as an adjunct faculty member. Lambert has also worked at Baylor University and McLennan Community College, his alma mater.

“There are people that say they care about students and employees, and then there are people that when they say those things, you feel it emanate from their hearts. Dr. Lambert is the latter in my experience working with him for many years,” LSC Chancellor Mario Castillo said in a release.

Interim president

Rosemary A. Costigan is now interim president at Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), becoming the first alumnus of the college to serve in that capacity. She recently was CCRI’s vice president of academic affairs, and previously served as nursing professor, nursing department chair and interim assistant dean of nursing. Costigan plans to emphasize college-wide communication and more employee engagement to promote the sharing of ideas. In addition, she aims to lay groundwork for improved graduation rates through stackable credentials.

“I believe we are at an inflection point. We must move forward, and we must be willing to implement strategies that support the needs of students,” Costigan said in a release.

As a CCRI student, Costigan earned an associate degree in nursing and continued her education at Rhode Island College while enjoying a nursing career at a local hospital. After completing both her master of science degree and doctor of philosophy in nursing at the University of Rhode Island (URI), Costigan returned to CCRI and URI to teach nursing.

Appointments

Andrew Fisher has been appointed vice president for academic affairs at Bristol Community College in Massachusetts. He comes from NHTI-Concord’s Community College (New Hampshire), where he served as vice president of academic affairs/chief academic officer since 2020.

Shilo Henriques is joining the Community College of Rhode Island as its dean of enrollment management, systems and innovation. She comes from Massasoit Community College (Massachusetts), where she served seven years as dean of enrollment management.

Bridgett N. Johnson has been named executive vice chancellor of operations at Lone Star College (Texas), effective September 11. She comes from the South Texas College of Law Houston, where she served as chief administrative officer overseeing information technology, finance and administration, property services, human resources, procurement safety and security and risk management.

Tara Trexler has been selected as Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s new chief financial officer. She most recently was the chief financial officer at Guilford County Schools in North Carolina.

John Warenzak is now director of the Peace Officer Academy at Savannah Technical College in Georgia. He has been an instructor with the academy for eight years and retired as a captain with Chatham County law enforcement after 32 years of service.

Richard Weldon has been named vice president for administrative services at Randolph Community College (RCC) in North Carolina. Previously, Weldon was vice president for administrative services at Lone Star College-University Park (Texas) with RCC President Shah Ardalan, who joined the college in July.