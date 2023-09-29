Headlines

By Daily Staff September 28, 2023    Print

Gov. Cooper visits Fayetteville in push to boost training for clean energy jobs
WRAL.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited Fayetteville Tech Community College on Thursday to see clean energy training programs, where students are learning skills to support the growth of EVs and solar panels.

Gov. Hochul expanding support for SUNY and community colleges
The Record

The SUNY Transformation Fund, which was enacted in this year’s budget, will enable the State University of New York system to strengthen transfer opportunities between campuses and offer more students early advisement.

Commentary: Purposeful blending of high school and college can boost economic mobility
Forbes

When students take a sequence of dual-enrollment courses tied to the postsecondary pathways they’re interested in pursuing, the results are much better. “Random acts of dual enrollment,” on the other hand, don’t necessarily give students an on-ramp to meaningful college or career opportunities.

SHARE SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.