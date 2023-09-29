North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited Fayetteville Tech Community College on Thursday to see clean energy training programs, where students are learning skills to support the growth of EVs and solar panels.
The SUNY Transformation Fund, which was enacted in this year’s budget, will enable the State University of New York system to strengthen transfer opportunities between campuses and offer more students early advisement.
When students take a sequence of dual-enrollment courses tied to the postsecondary pathways they’re interested in pursuing, the results are much better. “Random acts of dual enrollment,” on the other hand, don’t necessarily give students an on-ramp to meaningful college or career opportunities.