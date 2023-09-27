Headlines

Education Department faces potentially ‘disruptive’ shutdown
Inside Higher Ed

A potential government shutdown could complicate the restart of student loan payments, efforts to issue final rules and the FAFSA update.

Commentary: Will short-term Pell really happen?
Whiteboard Advisors

Probably eventually, just not this year or prior to next year’s presidential election.

Commentary: Hispanic students feel more discrimination at school
Gallup Blog

Higher rates of negative experiences among Black and Hispanic students enrolled in short-term programs are particularly concerning, given the increasing popularity of these programs in the U.S., particularly among students of color.

Houston Community College extending resources for students affected by art school closure
Houston Public Media

The community college is offering assistance with financial aid, transcript evaluations and transfer applications to help students of a Houston art school after they were alerted their school would permanently close in just a few days.

Marion Tech launches programs to prepare workers for careers in semiconductor industry
Marion Star

As the semiconductor industry experiences significant growth in Ohio, Marion Technical College unveiled new programs and career pathways designed to fast-track workers needed for the industry.

Why enrollment is rebounding at California’s community colleges
EdSource

Dual enrollment and career training programs are driving increases in the state.

California community college enrollment is up, but one group of students lags behind
CalMatters

After a historic decline in community college enrollment during the pandemic, students are returning to school again, according to the state’s most recent data. But students between the ages of 20 and 30 are lagging behind.

