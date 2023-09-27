A potential government shutdown could complicate the restart of student loan payments, efforts to issue final rules and the FAFSA update.
Probably eventually, just not this year or prior to next year’s presidential election.
Higher rates of negative experiences among Black and Hispanic students enrolled in short-term programs are particularly concerning, given the increasing popularity of these programs in the U.S., particularly among students of color.
The community college is offering assistance with financial aid, transcript evaluations and transfer applications to help students of a Houston art school after they were alerted their school would permanently close in just a few days.
As the semiconductor industry experiences significant growth in Ohio, Marion Technical College unveiled new programs and career pathways designed to fast-track workers needed for the industry.
Dual enrollment and career training programs are driving increases in the state.
After a historic decline in community college enrollment during the pandemic, students are returning to school again, according to the state’s most recent data. But students between the ages of 20 and 30 are lagging behind.