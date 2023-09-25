Nearly eight years after a shooting at Umpqua Community College left nine people dead, an Oregon city is still trying to heal.
Male students of color at the Community College of Baltimore County seek community and support services every day from the Male Student Success Initiative. And this year, the program is expanding.
Through the state budget that passed Friday, legislators voted to strip the governor of the power to appoint members to the state board that governs community colleges — a move that will essentially give the General Assembly complete control over that process.
Meeting with high school sophomores recently, I had to equivocate about the availability of free college; nobody is sure they’ll have the option. That’s a problem.
A two-year associate degree might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a career in semiconductor engineering. Columbus State is trying to change that.
The National Information Technology Innovation Center will work with employers and community colleges across the country to prepare technicians through two-year or less credential programs.