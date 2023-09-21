Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff September 21, 2023

Commentary: Student debt crisis is a big school problem. This is America’s small school moment
Fox News

Community colleges and others have an opportunity to break through the noise and show their value to students.

Delta College awards credits to students with journeyman experience, credentials
Midland Daily News

While Delta College has already offered credit for prior learning for a while, the Michigan Transfer Network now allows prospective students to see which community colleges allow one’s work experience or previous education to translate to credits.

Chicopee School Committee member pushes idea of allowing students in Gateway cities to attend community college for free
MassLive.com

When Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said people over 25 who have no degree could go to community college for free, Chicopee School Committee member Tim Wagner thought: “What about us?”

