September 20, 2023

In North Carolina, rural community colleges ‘change generations,’ but need resources
EdNC

A panel discussion covers the challenges, successes and specific needs at rural community colleges. Specifically, the panelists spoke about the need for more resources, building more efficient support systems and the importance of their colleges in their communities.

San Diego community colleges’ budget tops $1B for the first time — but puts some key spending on hold
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego’s community college system has approved an annual budget that includes a $75 million state grant for student affordable housing and ends the district’s years-old hiring freeze.

In a post-affirmative action higher education chasm, community colleges can fill the gap
Market Scale

Nolvia Delgado, executive director at Kaplan Education Foundation, believes there are several opportunities for businesses to step up and help bridge this gap. Still, it’s community colleges where diversity in higher education could find a proving ground for success.

