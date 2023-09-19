Headlines

Lawmakers react to vice president’s visit to Berks
WFMZ

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday traveled to Pennsylvania’s Reading Area Community College as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour, where she encouraged young people to make their voices heard through voting. She also spoke on a number of hot topics, such as women’s rights, climate change and gun control.

Commentary: From a community college campus, lessons in addressing mental health
Berkshire Eagle

As the world recovers from the Covid pandemic, some bright spots have emerged. One such silver lining is a newfound willingness to discuss and address serious mental health concerns, particularly among students.

Community college presidents panel discusses Micron, more
WSYR

Two community colleges on either side of the country have one thing in common: Micron.

Eight community colleges in California launch new pilot program
KYMA/KECY

The days of letter grades and in-person lectures may soon be over for some California college students. Eight community colleges across the state are preparing to test out a new competency-based education program.

