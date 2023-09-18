The California college’s plan to build affordable housing on campus has been delayed in Sacramento, but the project is moving forward and the college’s president is “cautiously optimistic” that a bill signed last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom means the state’s promised funding will come through.
Although she already has a biology degree, Karina Hernandez recently went back to school to take classes in horticulture at St. Louis Community College at Meramec, the state’s largest horticulture program. And she was surprised to see courses on hemp and cannabis cultivation on the list.
Based on the believe that education can serve as a vehicle for economic uplift, Western Technical College’s learner support and transition division is changing the game with its general education diploma and high school equivalency diploma programs.