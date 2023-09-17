Headlines

By Daily Staff September 17, 2023    Print

Commentary: Making the most of competency-based hiring
Governing

It’s not enough for public and private employers to simply drop college degree requirements. State governments have a crucial role in matching workers and employers based on consistently defined competencies.

Georgia’s General Assembly looking to fine-tune dual enrollment program
Capitol Beat News

Given Georgia’s growing workforce demands, two legislative committees are working to find ways both to ramp up dual enrollment and make it financially sustainable.

Governor McMaster invests $55.6M in South Carolina technical college scholarship program
WPDE

More than 30,000 South Carolinians have earned credentials through Governor McMaster’s Workforce Scholarships for the Future Program.

Editorial: CCAC is going strong. Better transportation and in-person classes will help it grow further.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pennsylvania’s Community College of Allegheny County appears to be righting itself after tough times during the pandemic, and that’s good news for the region.

Central Maine Community College contracts with local hotel to house students
Portland Press Herald

The college has experienced record enrollment over the past few years with an greater need for campus housing, which could not be filled by the more than 250 available beds in on-campus dormitories.

Lane Community College’s fire management program heading into it’s second year
KEZI

The Oregon college hopes to attract more people to the firefighting industry with a program that offers a certificate that focuses more on wildfire behavior and learning how to map out fires instead of fire suppression.

Commentary: How community colleges can help close the cybersecurity talent gap
Baltimore Business Journal (subscription required)

Maryland community colleges provide excellent cybersecurity academic and vocational training that helps to bridge some of the talent gap, writes the COO of BCR Cyber.

