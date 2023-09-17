It’s not enough for public and private employers to simply drop college degree requirements. State governments have a crucial role in matching workers and employers based on consistently defined competencies.
Given Georgia’s growing workforce demands, two legislative committees are working to find ways both to ramp up dual enrollment and make it financially sustainable.
More than 30,000 South Carolinians have earned credentials through Governor McMaster’s Workforce Scholarships for the Future Program.
Pennsylvania’s Community College of Allegheny County appears to be righting itself after tough times during the pandemic, and that’s good news for the region.
The college has experienced record enrollment over the past few years with an greater need for campus housing, which could not be filled by the more than 250 available beds in on-campus dormitories.
The Oregon college hopes to attract more people to the firefighting industry with a program that offers a certificate that focuses more on wildfire behavior and learning how to map out fires instead of fire suppression.
Maryland community colleges provide excellent cybersecurity academic and vocational training that helps to bridge some of the talent gap, writes the COO of BCR Cyber.