The president of Broward College, Gregory Adam Haile, abruptly resigned from his position Wednesday evening, joining the growing list of Florida college and university leaders who have left their post in the last year after Gov. DeSantis appointed conservative board members.
There are too few nurses and other health workers in California now, according to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office. What is in progress to recruit more high school and community college students into training programs?
Middle Tennessee State University has unveiled a new program called the High School and Community College Counselor Scholarships program that will allow counselors to pick students to receive a one-time scholarship.
The Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA and The Suder Foundation, recently added all 13 community colleges in the Tennessee Board of Regents system to its First Scholars Network.
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Pennsylvania’s Reading Area Community College on September 19 as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.”