September 13, 2023

Alabama nursing apprenticeship programs helping with shortage
The Alabama Community College System estimates around 400 nursing apprentices across 17 colleges have served with nurses at more than 60 healthcare facilities in the state — and this is just the beginning.

Student loans: Biden pushes to enroll more borrowers in new repayment plan
The Biden administration is making a big push to enroll student loan borrowers in its newest repayment plan before payments resume in October. But headwinds persist with many borrowers reporting troubles with their loan servicers as they seek to sign up.

Improve community college transfer with dual admissions, clearer pathways, say college leaders
Creating a more streamlined transfer pathway and expanding initiatives such as dual enrollment and dual admissions could help increase the number of California students who successfully transfer from community college to a university, according to officials from the state’s public higher education segments.

Central Illinois community colleges strive for pre-Covid enrollment levels
Enrollment numbers at some Central Illinois community colleges are slowly but surely inching back from the Covid pandemic’s educational upheaval.

Here’s why hundreds of readers support free community college
It’s an “absolute game changer,” says Nate Mackinnon, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges.

