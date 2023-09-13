The Alabama Community College System estimates around 400 nursing apprentices across 17 colleges have served with nurses at more than 60 healthcare facilities in the state — and this is just the beginning.
The Biden administration is making a big push to enroll student loan borrowers in its newest repayment plan before payments resume in October. But headwinds persist with many borrowers reporting troubles with their loan servicers as they seek to sign up.
Creating a more streamlined transfer pathway and expanding initiatives such as dual enrollment and dual admissions could help increase the number of California students who successfully transfer from community college to a university, according to officials from the state’s public higher education segments.
Enrollment numbers at some Central Illinois community colleges are slowly but surely inching back from the Covid pandemic’s educational upheaval.
It’s an “absolute game changer,” says Nate Mackinnon, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges.