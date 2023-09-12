In Wisconsin, two community colleges have gotten rid of traditional grades and lectures to offer self-paced education. As California tests its own version in the coming years, what can the state expect?
Taking a page from some of the state’s community colleges, New York’s public university system is starting a program that uses simple strategies, like transportation money, to keep students enrolled and on the path to graduation.
As hospitals and health systems continue to renew and strengthen the clinical workforce pipeline, they may want to take a closer look at how community colleges can help in this area. These institutions play an instrumental role in training local health care workers and providing opportunities to strengthen partnerships to meet workforce needs.
Long-standing tensions over a controversial California law are resurfacing as Covid emergency relief funds for higher education dry up. The legislation, enacted in 1961 and known as the “Fifty percent Law,” requires community colleges to spend at least half their budget on instructional costs.
Despite steep drops in student enrollment during the pandemic, enrollment at Austin Community College — and in many other community colleges — appears to be steadying or on the rise again.
The prohibition has prevented elected officials, state workers, college officials and faculty, and others from traveling to more than half of the country using the state’s money.