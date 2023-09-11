Econ Focus (Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond)
Like many anchor institutions, rural community colleges can make investments directly in their communities while leveraging their institutional influence and capacity to build momentum around projects.
Dayton Business Journal (subscription required)
Dayton’s largest college has been selected to join a new national center focused on creating and scaling up high-demand training needed to fuel the country’s technology-enabled economic growth.
Sturgis Journal
Early enrollment numbers show Glen Oaks Community College has seen a 14.8% increase in enrollment and 18.42% increase in credit hours as the fall 2023 semester gets underway, leading the pack of Michigan’s 28 community colleges.