By Daily Staff September 7, 2023

AI gold rush: Can Bay Area classes help students cash in?
San Franscisco Standard

Local community colleges are starting to ramp up AI and machine-learning course offerings so their students can tap good-paying jobs that are on the rise. With AI startups fueling a new tech boom in the Bay Area, they’ll need all the local talent they can get.

Speakers urge state panel to save higher education groups from the chopping block
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s colleges and universities could lose money and avenues to speak at the state level if recommendations to reorganize, merge and eliminate certain state agencies are put into action.

Gillette College officials, legislators talk impact of nontraditional student scholarship
Gillette News Record

The discussion ranged from how the college will use Wyoming Innovation Program dollars in its commercial driver’s license and workforce development programs, to the school’s accreditation status, to the nitty-gritty of installing the school’s IT.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.