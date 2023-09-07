San Franscisco Standard
Local community colleges are starting to ramp up AI and machine-learning course offerings so their students can tap good-paying jobs that are on the rise. With AI startups fueling a new tech boom in the Bay Area, they’ll need all the local talent they can get.
Iowa’s colleges and universities could lose money and avenues to speak at the state level if recommendations to reorganize, merge and eliminate certain state agencies are put into action.
The discussion ranged from how the college will use Wyoming Innovation Program dollars in its commercial driver’s license and workforce development programs, to the school’s accreditation status, to the nitty-gritty of installing the school’s IT.