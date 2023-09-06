Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff September 6, 2023    Print

Legislative fix would save student housing at some California community colleges
CalMatters

In California, a June budget deal required community colleges to raise their own money to build affordable student housing. Now two bills are making their way through the legislature that will allow those projects to continue and reverse that budget deal.

Mississippi college offers financial aid counseling to incoming students
WHLT

Pearl River Community College has launched a new initiative to empower incoming freshmen to navigate their financial aid options confidently.

2023 Library Design Showcase: The year’s most impressive new and renovated libraries
American Libraries (a publication of the American Library Association)

The one-year-old Hagemeyer Library, located on Central Piedmont Community College’s Central Campus in North Carolina, has earned the distinction of being included in American Libraries’ 2023 Design Showcase. The annual showcase seeks to identify and highlight the most impressive new and renovated libraries in the U.S.

SHARE SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.