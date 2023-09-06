In California, a June budget deal required community colleges to raise their own money to build affordable student housing. Now two bills are making their way through the legislature that will allow those projects to continue and reverse that budget deal.
Pearl River Community College has launched a new initiative to empower incoming freshmen to navigate their financial aid options confidently.
The one-year-old Hagemeyer Library, located on Central Piedmont Community College’s Central Campus in North Carolina, has earned the distinction of being included in American Libraries’ 2023 Design Showcase. The annual showcase seeks to identify and highlight the most impressive new and renovated libraries in the U.S.