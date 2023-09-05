Moran stops at semiconductor plant groundbreaking ceremony, Flint Hills Technical College demonstrate workforce development links
KVOE
On the surface, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s visits to Emporia and Burlington, Kansas, may not seem to have much in common — but when you factor in Moran’s groundbreaking ceremony appearance at a multi-billion-dollar semiconductor facility and a stop at Flint Hills Technical College, the project’s higher education partner — the link becomes readily apparent.
Chronicle of Higher Education (subscription required)
There’s a rising trend that’s been especially scary for community colleges lately, beyond declining enrollments: “ghost students.”
Commentary: Alabama’s community and technical colleges not cutting corners to help get people to work
AL.com
If our labor force participation rate is going to move from the back of the line to the front, it’s going to have to be on purpose, writes Jimmy H. Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System.