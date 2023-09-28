Focus on LMI

The articles below are part of a three-part series examining the use of labor market information (LMI) to promote community college agility.

Tapping powerful labor market information for agility

Labor market information enabled Mohawk Valley Community College in New York to retrain factory employees for better jobs following a local plant closure.

Using LMI to help disadvantaged students

Robust LMI analytics capabilities are giving Dallas College an edge in procuring and administering grants to serve the educational needs of disadvantaged members of its community.

Gather, analyze and develop

In Alabama, the state community college system uses labor market information to orient an employment retraining program.