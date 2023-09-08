DataPoints: MSI presidents

Minority-serving institutions (MSIs) are a source of diversity in the American college presidency, according to findings by the American Council on Education.

CEOs of color comprise 46% of MSI presidencies, compared to 20% of non-MSI presidencies, as ACE’s recent college presidents’ survey indicates. Furthermore, associate-degree institutions comprise 45% of colleges led by MSI presidents, followed by master’s-degree institutions (22%).

Among the 1,075 college and university presidents who responded to the ACE survey, more than one-quarter (27%, or 285) led an MSI. And nearly two-thirds (65%) of presidents at MSIs led Hispanic-serving institutions, followed by Asian American/Native American/Pacific Islander-serving institutions (24%).