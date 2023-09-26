DataPoints: Bump in baccalaureate programs

The number of community college baccalaureate programs continues to grow at a good clip, according to new data from the Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA).

Business is the focus of the largest number of baccalaureate programs this year with 125, up from 117 in 2021. Health professions saw the largest two-year increase, from 80 programs in 2021, to 102 this year; nursing saw an additional 10 new programs from 2021 to 2023. Education programs also saw a significant increase, from 72 programs in 2021, to 91 programs in 2023.

Computer and information sciences rounded out the top five subjects with the most baccalaureate programs (63 in 2023, compared to 56 in 2021), followed by engineering technologies and then security and protective services.

The figures were presented during a CCBA webinar this month that highlighted new baccalaureate programs. CCBA is an affiliate council of the American Association of Community Colleges.