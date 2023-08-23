Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki August 23, 2023 Print Photos submitted by member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges. Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina (second from left), chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, this week visited Forsyth Technical Community College‘s Stokes County Center, which included a roundtable discussion with students and a tour of the trades and licensed practical nursing programs. She was joined by Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs (center). (Photo: Forsyth Tech) Jermaine Whirl (green tie), president of Augusta Technical College, highlights some of the training offered at the Georgia college to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and First Lady Jill Biden, who visited in July as part of the Biden administration’s on Investing in America Tour. (Photo: ATC) Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) hosted Gov. Kay Ivey this month as she made a statewide announcement on the future of high-speed internet connectivity in Alabama. After the announcement, WCCD fiber optic training students provided a demonstration for the governor and participants on how to deploy the fiber optic cables needed for high-speed internet delivery. (Photo: WCCD) Kurt Hoffman (far left), senior vice president of instructional and student affairs at Allegany College of Maryland (ACM), demonstrates the college’s allied health Anatomage Table for Maryland Labor Secretary Wu (second from right) and other state and college officials, including ACM President Cynthia Bambara (third from right). The officials toured the college’s Technology Building and discussed ACM’s new culinary apprenticeship program and the Western Maryland IT Center of Excellence. (Photo: ACM) Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Senate President Karen Spilka were among those who gathered at Northern Essex Community College to celebrate tuition equity. The Tuition Equity Bill was included in the fiscal year 2024 state budget and allows for undocumented immigrant students to qualify for in-state tuition and state financial aid at public colleges or universities. (Photo: NECC) The 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) are using virtual reality simulators to attract and inspire Kentucky’s future workforce. The virtual reality (VR) program is part of the college system’s “College for the Real World” recruiting campaign targeting those seeking a high-wage, high-demand career field through technical education programs. (Photo: KCTCS) Brenda Grubb (right), a Central Carolina Community College biotechnology instructor, participated in the Biomedical Emerging Technology Applications (BETA) Summer Fellows Industry Program. It was sponsored by a National Science Foundation grant through the National Center for the Biotechnology Workforce based at Forsyth Technical Community College. Grubb was one of five community college officials paired with industry and institutional partners for eight weeks this summer. Her partners were Jon Tucker and Paola Adame (left) of Pfizer in Sanford, North Carolina. (Photo: CCCC) Holyoke Community College culinary arts professor Warren Leigh (right) has been named “Educator of the Year” by the Center for the Advancement of Food Service Education, a national industry group. Leigh, who has been teaching at the Massachusetts college for 15 years, was recognized for his part in designing the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, re-imagining the culinary arts curriculum, creating a line cook training program in collaboration with HCC’s non-credit business and workforce division, and pushing a concept for a mobile kitchen where students could learn food truck operations while also teaching the community about nutrition and healthy eating. (Photo: HCC) El Paso Community College‘s Tejano Empowerment Network (Project TEN) joined the 10th Annual Texas Male Student Leadership Summit in Austin, Texas. The EPCC team — 14 students and four mentors — attended sessions on topics related to college and career readiness, identity, brotherhood, health and wellness, and leadership. EPCC’s Eduardo Munoz, Jr., (third from right) was invited as a student panelist at the event. (Photo: EPCC) Seminole State College of Florida welcomed more than 14,000 students to campus and online for the first day of the fall term on August 21. Faculty and staff were on hand to greet students and help them find their way around campus, offering guidance for a successful start to the semester. (Photo: Seminole State) First week of classes at San Diego Miramar College included plenty of information booths, such as this one that promoted healthy lifestyles. (Photo: SDMC)