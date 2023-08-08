Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki August 8, 2023 Print Photos from AACC-member colleges and events attended by AACC staff. Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary for postsecondary education at the U.S. Education Department, waits to give his update of ED activities before the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) board of directors at its summer retreat in Washington, D.C., last week. (Photo: AACC/Matthew Dembicki) AACC President and CEO Walter Bumphus and AACC Board Chair Ava Parker (president of Florida’s Palm Beach State College) chat with Ryan Berni (center), White House senior advisor for infrastructure implementation, before his update on various federal infrastructure projects during the AACC board meeting last week. (Photo: AACC/Matthew Dembicki) Black River Technical College President Martin Eggensperger (left) and Arkansas state Rep. Jeremy Woolridge tour the college’s new satellite campus. The Armory is a technical learning center geared toward high school students that includes a Hytrol conveyor system, ABB robots and a large welding lab. (Photo: BRTC) Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College (Massachusetts), poses for a quick photo before participating in discussions at the U.S. Education Department’s National Summit on Equal Opportunity in Higher Education on July 26. (Photo: AACC/David Baime) Greg Hodges, president of Patrick & Henry Community College, and his wife, Renee, recently hosted a lunch at Chatham House (the home of the P&HCC president) for the Virginia college’s security team, housekeeping staff, maintenance crew and front desk responders in appreciation of their work. (Photo: Greg Hodges/P&HCC) Michigan’s Jackson College next week will unveil its new astronomical observatory, which includes a high-powered telescope. The facility will be used for college courses, non-credit courses, community education (public viewing nights) and interest clubs. (Photo: Jackson College) MassBay Community College’s cybersecurity program was recently highlighted by the White House in its National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy announcement. Programs at the Massachusetts college’s Center for Cybersecurity Education align with national frameworks and educational guidelines. (Photo: MassBay) In Florida, Pasco-Hernando State College (PHSC) this month held its annual Student Life Retreat, which is open to all PHSC students with an emphasis on those about to enter college. Its theme was “Level Up,” focusing on building student skills that will assist them in future academic and life endeavors. (Photo: PHSC) Students from Cleveland State Community College (Tennessee) traveled last month to New Mexico as part of the Student Wildlands Adventure Program (SWAP) and learned about the Valles Caldera National Preserve. SWAP is a student exchange program that allows students to gain experience in other parts of the country at little or no expense to them. (Photo: CSCC) Horry-Georgetown Technical College this fall will add boat-building technology — the only one of its kind in South Carolina — and outboard marine technology to its Georgetown Campus. (Photo: HGTC)