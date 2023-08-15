Reporter’s notebook

DOE selects lab interns for fall term

New childcare apprenticeship in Maryland

Nearly 140 undergraduate students from two- and four-year institutions will participate this fall in STEM internships at national laboratories thanks to two programs run by the Department of Energy (DOE).

One hundred fifteen undergraduate students from two- and four-year institutions and 24 community college students will participate in DOE’s Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) and Community College Internships (CCI), respectively. Students in both programs will work directly with DOE national lab scientists and engineers on research and technology projects.

“I’m thrilled to see the future of science in these interns and participants,” Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of DOE’s Office of Science, said in a release. “We have big challenges to solve, and we will need all voices represented in science and research. These programs provide a unique opportunity to get students and faculty involved in research that will have an impact.”

The DOE national labs and facilities select SULI and CCI participants from a diverse pool of applicants from academic institutions nationwide. DOE’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists in the Office of Science manages the programs.

In Maryland, Howard Community College (HCC) announced the launch of its new childcare professional apprenticeship program, which aims to create a career pathway for individuals and develop a skilled childcare workforce to meet local needs.

Selected apprentices will have opportunities to work for one of three established program employment partners: United Way of Central Maryland, the Community Action Council of Howard County, and the Goddard School of Columbia. HCC will cover a portion of each apprentice’s compensation and all fees associated with related instruction. The apprenticeship program is supported through state funding and is set to start this fall.

“Our apprenticeship program supports staff recruitment and retention efforts, and gives local employers an opportunity to truly embed new talent into their organizations in a meaningful way,” Bronwyn Bates, workforce programs manager at HCC, said in a release.