Newsmakers

CEO on the move

William Scott Rule will serve as the new president/CEO of Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) in Kentucky, effective January 1, 2024.

Rule, a retired educator with 31 years of experience in higher education, most recently was president of West Georgia Technical College. Previously, he served as assistant commissioner for data, planning and research for the Technical College System of Georgia. Prior to that, Rule was at Chattahoochee Technical College for seven years, where he served in various roles, including vice president for student affairs and technology, and vice president for research, planning and knowledge systems. Over his career, he also served in vice president positions at North Metro Technical College and Appalachian Technical College, both in Georgia. He started his higher education career as a computer programmer in 1990 at Kennesaw State University.

Appointments

Zeledith Blakely has been promoted to dean of adult education at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina. She previously served as the college’s associate dean of adult education for seven years.

Jarrett Carter, Sr., is in the new position of vice president of external affairs, communications and advancement at Howard Community College in Maryland. Over his career, he has served in private industry and government. As a journalist, he was the founding editor of the HBCU Digest (2010 to 2021).

Veronica Herrero is now executive vice chancellor of institutional advancement, chief of staff and foundation president of City Colleges of Chicago. She joined the college system in 2019 as a chief strategy officer and was promoted in 2021 to chief of staff and strategy.

At South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) in Washington, Kelly Green is now vice president for advancement, Christine Hoffmann is director of development and Amber Wetzel is director of strategic partnerships and major gifts. Green joined the college in 2012 and in 2015 transitioned to an executive role overseeing the college’s public relations and events teams. Hoffmann is an SPSCC alumna who most recently worked at Unite Us. Wetzel is also a community college alum and most recently served in fundraising at Washington YMCA Youth & Government.