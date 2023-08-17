Newsmakers

New CEO

Carol A. Rothstein will be the next president of Jackson State Community College in Tennessee, effective October 1. She has served as vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at Nashville State Community College since January 2021.

Rothstein previously served more than a decade at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland and Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in West Virginia. At Hagerstown, she advanced from director of instructional support services, to acting vice president of academic affairs/associate dean of instruction, to dean of instruction. She began her higher education career in 2010 at Blue Ridge as an admissions counselor and advanced to assistant professor and director of one of the college’s branch campuses.

“As a first-generation high school and college student, I know first-hand the transformative power of education,” Rothstein said in a release. “Guided by this understanding, I am grateful to be able to lead Jackson State, and I look forward to collaborating with faculty, staff and valued community partners to move the college forward and positively impact the communities we serve.”

Retirement announcement

Jonah Rice, president of Southeastern Illinois College (SIC), plans to retire at the end of his contract on June 30, 2024, sunsetting a 34-year career at the college. He became president of the college in 2009.

Rice started at SIC as a junior faculty member in 1990. He began its theatre program and helped coach multiple national championship speech and debate teams for nearly 20 of those years, according to a release from the college. Rice also led SIC through successful reaccreditations with the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

“During his presidency, Dr. Rice developed many state and national acquaintances and professional contacts that brought considerable positive recognition to the college,” said Frank Barbre, vice chair of the SIC board of trustees. “He recently served as president of the Illinois Community College Presidents Council and was recognized this year for 15 years of service to HLC, having served on numerous accreditation evaluation visits.”

Rice noted that his 15 years at the helm of the college had its tough times, which included handling state funding impasses, a tornado, a dropping district population, losses in the local economy and the Covid pandemic. Under his leadership, the college developed a fund balance policy ensuring a safety net for emergencies, like state impasses and gross late payments.

“He saved the college two times. First, when the state sent no money, and second when he made all the right moves during the Covid pandemic,” noted trustee Pat York.

Board members also lauded Rice for helping to secure crucial donations and other funding sources for the college and its foundation that have gone toward student scholarships, an art museum, a new career and technical education training facility, and various facility renovations. Rice credited a supportive board and his staff and team for working together to overcome challenges.

Among his recognitions, Rice in 2019 received the Illinois Community College Trustees Association Advocacy Award for his leadership in advocating for the needs of students and the Illinois community college system.

When he departs SIC, Rice said he plans to write and consult. In addition, he and his wife plan to develop a cabin rental business near the Shawnee National Forest.

Appointments

Jermaine Whirl, president of Augusta Technical College in Georgia, has been appointed to the 21st Century Energy Workforce Advisory Board (EWAB), which will help develop the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) strategy for supporting current and future energy sector workforce needs. The 14-member panel includes individuals with workforce development, labor and energy sector expertise and will develop strategic recommendations for how DOE can support and develop a skilled energy workforce to meet the changing needs of the U.S. energy system.

Whirl, who is also a board member of the American Association of Community Colleges, will serve a three-year term on the federal panel through September 2026. The first meeting of the EWAB, which is mandated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be held this fall.

“Energy right now, particularly infrastructure, is a big deal for this country, especially as we’re trying to move more into electric vehicles,” Whirl told WRDW/WAGT. “We’re trying to bring chip manufacturing back to the country. So, there’s a lot of applications on why we need to understand what’s happening on a national perspective and how Augusta plays a role in that.”

Sheila Jones will serve as Grand Rapids Community College’s interim provost and executive vice president for the upcoming academic year. She has served as the Michigan college’s associate provost since 2002. She joined the college in 2016 as its dean of instructional support.

Nancy M. Molina has been named vice chancellor of legal affairs and general counsel at Lone Star College (LSC), effective September 1. She is currently the Texas college’s deputy chief operating officer and associate general counsel. Before joining LSC eight years ago, Molina was a labor, employment and benefits associate at Monty & Ramirez LLP in Houston.

Jimmie Smith is now dean of aviation at Savannah Technical College in Georgia. He served as an aviation maintenance instructor at the college since 2017, teaching the FAA Part 147 curriculum.