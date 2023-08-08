Newsmakers

Interim CEO

Ray Brooks is coming out of retirement for now to serve as interim president at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee. He retired in 2021 after serving for 13 years as president of Piedmont Technical College in South Carolina. Prior to that, he was president of Northwestern Technical College (Georgia) for 22 years. Brooks started his career in education teaching auto mechanics at a high school in Georgia.

New CEO

Anthony Culpepper will become the next president of Los Angeles Southwest College (LASC), beginning August 16. He has served as interim president at the college since July 2022.

“Over his tenure as interim president, Dr. Culpepper has shown his deep commitment to investing in the success of not only his students but in the community’s success and well-being,” David Vela, board president of the Los Angeles Community College District., said in a release. “His passionate leadership is marked by ensuring student success through a decisive equity, diversity and inclusion lens.”

Previously, Culpepper was executive vice president of Glendale Community College (California). With over 32 years of executive and management experience, 24 of those years are in academic roles in higher education. Culpepper has served in several instructional leadership positions and academic leadership roles such as vice provost of faculty affairs at Ashford University and as dean of business administration and information systems at Trident University.

CEO on the move

Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap is now the permanent chancellor of Seattle Colleges. Over the past year, she has served as acting and then as interim chancellor of the district.

“Dr. Rimando-Chareunsap has led Seattle Colleges over the past year – first as acting and then as interim chancellor – with courage, skill and profound passion for students, faculty, staff and our Seattle community,” said Seattle Colleges board chair Louise Chernin.

Previously, Rimando-Chareunsap was president of South Seattle College (SCC), where she had served in various roles since 2000, including vice president of student services, director of student outreach and associate dean of student achievement.

Rimando-Chareunsap also was on the executive committee of the Washington State Student Services Commission, White Center Community Development Association Board, and the Seattle University Student Development Administration Advisory Board. In addition, she is currently board secretary of the National Asian Pacific Islander Council, an affiliated council of the American Association of Community Colleges.

CEO to retire

Joe Wyse, superintendent/president of Shasta College, plans to retire this December after serving at the California college for nearly 17 years, including 12 as its leader. He previously was the college’s vice president of administrative services.

Wyse is noted for his student-first approach and community focus at Shasta, which has used innovative approaches to education and career readiness through programs such as North State Together and the Shasta College Attainment and Innovation Lab for Equity, the college said in a release. His leadership was crucial in supporting a bond measure that has helped to fund key projects, such as a new Regional Public Safety Training Center, and expansion of career and technical education facilities. Wyse’s relationship with community organizations has helped to cultivate critical partnerships, such as one with CAL FIRE, which works with Shasta to develop a trained firefighter workforce. Shasta also offered its facilities to serve as an emergency evacuation center during the destructive Carr Fire in 2018.

Wyse also has served on many local and state boards, including the Community College League of California CEO board. He was its president in 2019-20.

“We are grateful for Dr. Wyse’s exceptional leadership and the transformative impact he has had on our college and the larger educational landscape,” said Stephen Bell, chair of the Shasta College board. “Joe’s visionary approach, unwavering commitment, and passion for our students and communities have set a high standard that we will strive to uphold as we search for a successor.”

Obituary

Ned J. Sifferlen, who was president of Sinclair Community College (Ohio) from 1997 until his retirement in 2003, passed away on August 3. He was 81.

Sifferlen served for 38 years at Sinclair in a range of positions, starting in 1965 as a business technologies professor before becoming business dean in 1969. He was then named vice president for administration, vice president for academics, provost and finally the college’s fourth president in 1997.

In 2010, Sifferlen was honored with the building naming of the health and sciences center. Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft attended the event and highlighted Sifferlen’s career at the college.

“He was a great human being who loved Sinclair,” Taft said at the event, according to a Sinclair Clarion article. “A very innovative person who helped the school get new technologies and find better ways to reaching students.”

In 2017, the college opened a new $31.5 million, 141,000-square-foot Ned J. Sifferlen Health Sciences Center.

Appointments

Susan Balboni-Graham has been named executive director of wellness and accessibility services at North Shore Community College (Massachusetts). She previously was the college’s director of accessibility services.

James Lancaster will become vice chancellor of workforce development at the Los Angeles Community College District, effective September 1. He most recently was vice president of academic affairs at Los Angeles City College and has also served as vice president of instruction at Los Angeles Trade Technical College.

Sybil Newman is the new college advancement officer for Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina. She most recently was interim director of the GTCC Foundation and has held other positions over her 20-year career at the college.

Rebecca Teague has been appointed vice president of student services at Mt. San Jacinto College in California. She has served in an interim role at the college for two years. She joined MSJC in 2004 as a grant writer in 2004 and previously was executive dean of institutional effectiveness and strategic initiatives.

At Salt Lake Community College in Utah, Abby McNulty is now vice president of institutional advancement, and Brett Perozzi is vice president for student affairs. McNulty previously was president and CEO of the Park City Education Foundation, which supports student success in partnership with a local school district. Perozzi previously served at Weber State University for 15 years as associate vice president and vice president for student affairs.