By Daily Staff August 31, 2023

Maine community college enrollment up by 18%
WFVX

Early fall enrollment at Maine’s community colleges is up by 18% over last year, and has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

More students consider community college to get higher paying jobs and ditch loan debt
KHOU

Careers in artificial intelligence can be lucrative, but getting qualified for one of those jobs doesn’t have to cost a fortune. That’s why students and businesses are turning to community colleges.

KC-area community college helping Yellow Corp. workers recently laid off
Fox4KC

Johnson County Community College is hosting a job fair soon, trying to help the 865 workers laid off locally at Yellow Corp. The trucking company declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt.

Pearland EDC, Alvin Community College partner to strengthen local biotech workforce
Houston Business Journal

The Pearland Economic Development Corporation is helping to meet the need for a better-equipped workforce by partnering with Alvin Community College and biotech company Lonza to create a two-level biotechnology certificate course.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.