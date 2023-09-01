Early fall enrollment at Maine’s community colleges is up by 18% over last year, and has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
Careers in artificial intelligence can be lucrative, but getting qualified for one of those jobs doesn’t have to cost a fortune. That’s why students and businesses are turning to community colleges.
Johnson County Community College is hosting a job fair soon, trying to help the 865 workers laid off locally at Yellow Corp. The trucking company declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt.
The Pearland Economic Development Corporation is helping to meet the need for a better-equipped workforce by partnering with Alvin Community College and biotech company Lonza to create a two-level biotechnology certificate course.