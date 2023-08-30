Proactive counseling and on campus involvement seen as keys to a strong transfer culture.
Sinclair Community College officials said in a meeting this week with two local Ohio representatives that they are rebuilding pipelines for key jobs in the region, such as nursing, dental hygienists and aviation technicians.
Kansas State University officials says the pathway program begins in high school where students chart their journey to becoming teachers and take dual-credit courses through Hutchinson Community College.
A former Pillowtex employee credits Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with helping her and others get back on their feet again. Lori Safrit is full-time welding instructor at the North Carolina college.
There are nearly 5,400 children in Virginia’s foster care system. Twenty percent become homeless when they age out of the system when they turn 18. The Great Expectations program at Virginia Western Community College and other community colleges in the state aims to help them graduate high school and get through to a college degree or certificate.