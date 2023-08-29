Headlines

How the FAFSA delay could impact colleges and students
Higher Ed Dive

The December release of the new FAFSA form could affect institutional staffing, financial aid deadlines and what colleges students attend.

Here’s how 4 southwest Missouri institutions plan to revolutionize healthcare training
Springfield News-Leader

An alliance comprising a large hospital system, university, community college and K-12 district plans to build a seamless pipeline to provide training — starting in high school — for those who want to enter the healthcare field or advance in their career.

Commentary: Lawmakers can help community colleges educate the workforce of the future
The Hill

Former Massachusetts Gov. Jane Swift lists what governors and state legislators can do to help community colleges perform at the level needed to make a significant difference.

Food Systems 101: How community colleges are helping students connect farm to fork
Modern Farmer

Community colleges are increasingly bringing hands-on food production into curricula in new and innovative ways.

Stanly Community College steps forward to meet teacher shortage
Stanly News & Press

In fall 2022, North Carolina public schools saw a 58.4% increase in teacher vacancies; this percentage translates to more than 5,000 teaching vacancies, according to Stanly Community College.

