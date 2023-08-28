Headlines

By Daily Staff August 28, 2023    Print

Some community college students may live on UC Riverside campus
Press-Enterprise

Some future Riverside Community College District students will have the chance to live on the University of California Riverside campus in what the university is calling a “first-of-its-kind housing project.”

SLCC’s program at Utah State Prison has its first graduating class
Salt Lake Tribune

The program gives 16 incarcerated people their associate degrees, and seven more get certificates of completion.

Bronx Community College students travel to India to study climate change
CBS New York

Students in the Bronx are broadening their horizons while learning about climate change. They’ve just returned from two weeks in the Middle East and India.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.