Changes to student housing program threaten ‘viability’ of affordable housing projects
EdSource

Community college leaders across California are asking lawmakers to reconsider changes made in this year’s state budget to how student housing projects are funded, saying the amendments jeopardize their ability to build new affordable housing.

We need a new deal for community college in the wake of the pandemic
Truthout

In Going Remote: A Teacher’s Journey, Adam Bessie, a long-time community college English professor in the San Francisco Bay Area, teams up with illustrator Peter Glanting to create a moving and eye-opening graphic account of what it really meant for teachers and students to go virtual.

At Florida community colleges, can students get in trouble if they use the wrong bathrooms?
Florida Phoenix

Under a new rule, Florida community colleges must restrict bathroom usage to the state’s definition of biological sex at birth.

Agreement allows OCC grads to transfer into select SU programs
Central New York Business Journal

Syracuse University (SU) and Onondaga Community College (OCC) have reached an agreement to provide OCC graduates a chance to pursue degrees in certain programs at SU.

