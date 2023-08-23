Community college leaders across California are asking lawmakers to reconsider changes made in this year’s state budget to how student housing projects are funded, saying the amendments jeopardize their ability to build new affordable housing.
In Going Remote: A Teacher’s Journey, Adam Bessie, a long-time community college English professor in the San Francisco Bay Area, teams up with illustrator Peter Glanting to create a moving and eye-opening graphic account of what it really meant for teachers and students to go virtual.
Under a new rule, Florida community colleges must restrict bathroom usage to the state’s definition of biological sex at birth.
Syracuse University (SU) and Onondaga Community College (OCC) have reached an agreement to provide OCC graduates a chance to pursue degrees in certain programs at SU.