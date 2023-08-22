Headlines

‘She’s just a bull’: Meet the woman leading the GOP’s charge on schools and work
Politico

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) sees areas for the House Education and the Workforce Committee to come together, including allowing Pell grants for short-term education programs. Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), the committee’s top Democrat, agrees that there’s “widespread support” for expanding Pell grants to cover short-term programs — but added “there are differences on the details” that need to be worked out.

New state authority over transfers sparks pushback from universities
OregonLive.com

As Oregon attempts to ease the process for students to transfer from community colleges to public universities, university faculty and academic officers are pushing back against what they see as state overreach.

A community college on a Penn State campus? It could happen soon
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Leaders at Penn State University and Butler County Community College are mulling the idea of housing one of BC3’s campuses on the Penn State Shenango Campus to reduce costs for both institutions.

Sinclair Community College starts school year with upward enrollment, new programs
Dayton Daily News

The Ohio college says enrollment in some programs, including agricultural science and nutrition & dietetics, has doubled since last fall.

California Medicine Scholars Program encourages community college students to pursue medicine
UC San Diego Today

Among the many new faces on University of California San Diego’s campus this fall will be 17 eager community college graduates with the goal of becoming doctors someday.

Biden pushes new student loan repayment plan as bills loom for tens of millions
Politico

President Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a promotional blitz for his new program that helps student loan borrowers repay their debt, just weeks before millions of Americans are set to receive a loan bill for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

