Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) sees areas for the House Education and the Workforce Committee to come together, including allowing Pell grants for short-term education programs. Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), the committee’s top Democrat, agrees that there’s “widespread support” for expanding Pell grants to cover short-term programs — but added “there are differences on the details” that need to be worked out.
As Oregon attempts to ease the process for students to transfer from community colleges to public universities, university faculty and academic officers are pushing back against what they see as state overreach.
Leaders at Penn State University and Butler County Community College are mulling the idea of housing one of BC3’s campuses on the Penn State Shenango Campus to reduce costs for both institutions.
The Ohio college says enrollment in some programs, including agricultural science and nutrition & dietetics, has doubled since last fall.
Among the many new faces on University of California San Diego’s campus this fall will be 17 eager community college graduates with the goal of becoming doctors someday.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a promotional blitz for his new program that helps student loan borrowers repay their debt, just weeks before millions of Americans are set to receive a loan bill for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.